Scallops with Asparagus Tips and Vanilla Hollandaise

Scallops with Asparagus Tips and Vanilla Hollandaise Serves: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 7 minutes



Ingredients:



2 cubes of butter

2 tbsp

100g pancetta, cubed

½ small

16

12



For the Hollandaise



2tbsp white vinegar

3tbsp water

1 bay leaf

8 peppercorns

3 free range egg yolks

1 tsp Nielsen Massey

160g unsalted butter, cubed (must be at room temperature)



Method:



For the hollandaise, put the white wine vinegar, 2 tbsp water, bay leaf and peppercorns into a pan and simmer gently until reduced to about 1 tbsp. Strain and add 1 tbsp water to it. Transfer to a glass bowl.



Whisk in the free range egg yolks and Nielsen-Massey Vanilla Bean Paste. Place the bowl over a pan of barely simmering water.



Add 10g unsalted butter, whisking until melted and the mixture has thickened slightly. Gradually add the remaining 150g butter a cube at a time, whisking after each addition until all incorporated.



Cook for a further 1- 2 minutes, until smooth and thickened (be careful not to overheat) and add seasoning to taste.



Remove from the heat and keep warm while you cook the scallops.



Heat 1 tbsp



When golden and crisp, remove with a slotted spoon to a plate.



Drain off the fat, and add ½ tbsp olive oil, the asparagus tips and fennel to the pan. Fry for 1-2 minutes stirring occasionally.



In a separate frying pan, heat ½ tbsp olive oil with a small knob of butter, when hot add the scallops and sear for 30 seconds/1 minute on each side depending on their size. Return the pancetta to the pan with the veg.



Divide this between 4 starter plates and serve with scallops on top with the vanilla hollandaise drizzled over.



