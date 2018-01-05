In this article





















Thai Fish Skewers

Thai Fish Skewers Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 12 minutes



Ingredients

350 g white Haddock, cod,

1 small green

3 spring onions, trimmed

1 tbsp Thai green

1 tsp cornflour

30 g Philadelphia Extra Light

salt and pepper to taste

8 wooden skewers

90 g Philadelphia Extra Light

1/4



Method



Soak the skewers in water prior to use to avoid burning.



Place all of the ingredients (except dip) into a food processor or blender and process to a coarse mixture (do not over -process).



Mould the fish mixture onto 8 small wooden skewers to form



Mix the Philadelphia (90g) with the cucumber and serve with the fish skewers.

Nutritional Information (per portion)









10 minutes12 minutes350 g white fish whiting etc.)1 small green pepper 3 spring onions, trimmed1 tbsp Thai green curry paste (or to taste)1 tsp cornflour30 g Philadelphia Extra Lightsalt and pepper to taste8 wooden skewers90 g Philadelphia Extra Light1/4 cucumber , diced finelySoak the skewers in water prior to use to avoid burning.Place all of the ingredients (except dip) into a food processor or blender and process to a coarse mixture (do not over -process).Mould the fish mixture onto 8 small wooden skewers to form sausage shapes and place under a preheated grill. Grill for 10-12 minutes, turning occasionally until browned and the fish has cooked through.Mix the Philadelphia (90g) with the cucumber and serve with the fish skewers.Nutritional Information (per portion)