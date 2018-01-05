>
Fish and seafood
Healthy fish recipes - ten top treats
Thai Fish Skewers
Serves: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 12 minutes

Ingredients
350 g white fish (Haddock, cod, whiting etc.)
1 small green pepper
3 spring onions, trimmed
1 tbsp Thai green curry paste (or to taste)
1 tsp cornflour
30 g Philadelphia Extra Light
salt and pepper to taste
8 wooden skewers
90 g Philadelphia Extra Light
1/4 cucumber, diced finely

Method

Soak the skewers in water prior to use to avoid burning.

Place all of the ingredients (except dip) into a food processor or blender and process to a coarse mixture (do not over -process).

Mould the fish mixture onto 8 small wooden skewers to form sausage shapes and place under a preheated grill. Grill for 10-12 minutes, turning occasionally until browned and the fish has cooked through.

Mix the Philadelphia (90g) with the cucumber and serve with the fish skewers.
Nutritional Information (per portion)
