Fish and seafood
Healthy fish recipes - ten top treats
  
Rocket salad with smoked fish and avocado
Serves: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 0 minutes

Ingredients

120g smoked tuna
120g smoked salmon
2 avocados
8 quail eggs (hard boiled)
1 packet rocket salad
50g fish roe
1 small bunch of chives (chopped)

For the vinaigrette:

6 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
2 tbsp cider vinegar
Salt and pepper to taste

For the salsa:

250g Greek yogurt
A handful chopped coriander
4 tbsp mayonnaise
Juice and zest of 1 orange
2 tbsp Cointreau or Triple Sec
3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
Salt and sugar to taste

Method:

Peel the avocados and quail eggs and chop into small pieces.

Mix the vinaigrette ingredients together.

Place the rocket salad on a plate and drizzle with the vinaigrette.

Carefully place the fish, avocado, quail and fish roe on top of the rocket and sprinkle with chives.

Combine the salsa ingredients and decant into a small ramekins and serve.
04/07/2012
Tags Fish and seafood
