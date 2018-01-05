In this article





















Rocket salad with smoked fish and avocado

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 0 minutes



Ingredients



120g smoked tuna

120g smoked

2 avocados

8 quail eggs (hard boiled)

1 packet rocket salad

50g fish roe

1 small bunch of



For the vinaigrette:



6 tbsp extra virgin

2 tbsp cider

Salt and



For the salsa:



250g Greek yogurt

A handful chopped

4 tbsp mayonnaise

Juice and zest of 1

2 tbsp

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Salt and sugar to taste



Method:



Peel the avocados and quail eggs and chop into small pieces.



Mix the



Place the rocket salad on a plate and drizzle with the vinaigrette.



Carefully place the fish,



Combine the salsa ingredients and decant into a small ramekins and serve.





