Rocket salad with smoked fish and avocado
Serves:
4
Prep time:
10 minutes
Cooking time
: 0 minutes
Ingredients
120g smoked tuna
120g smoked salmon
2 avocados
8 quail eggs (hard boiled)
1 packet rocket salad
50g fish roe
1 small bunch of chives
(chopped)
For the vinaigrette:
6 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
2 tbsp cider vinegar
Salt and pepper
to taste
For the salsa:
250g Greek yogurt
A handful chopped coriander
4 tbsp mayonnaise
Juice and zest of 1 orange
2 tbsp Cointreau
or Triple Sec
3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
Salt and sugar to taste
Method:
Peel the avocados and quail eggs and chop into small pieces.
Mix the vinaigrette
ingredients together.
Place the rocket salad on a plate and drizzle with the vinaigrette.
Carefully place the fish, avocado
, quail and fish roe on top of the rocket and sprinkle with chives.
Combine the salsa ingredients and decant into a small ramekins and serve.