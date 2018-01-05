In this article





















Salade Nicoise

Salade Nicoise Serves 4

Preparation: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes



Ingredients



225g/8oz baby new

225g/8oz thin French beans, tails snipped

2 tbsp sunflower oil

275g/10oz sustainable tuna steak

225g/8oz tomatoes

16 quails, eggs, hard boiled, peeled and halved

8

20 black

frilly leaves

finely chopped fresh



For the dressing:



1 heaped tsp Grey Poupon Dijon Mustard

1 tbsp white wine

4 tbsp

salt and freshly ground black



Method

First cook the potatoes and beans separately in boiling salted water. Remove from pans, drain and cool.



Heat oil in a pan and quickly sear tuna steaks for just about 1 minute each side. Reserve with potatoes and beans.



Halve cherry tomatoes and place in a bowl with hard boiled



Halve any large baby potatoes but add all others whole, with black olives and beans. Break tuna unto chunks and add with a handful of frilly leaves.



For the dressing, place Grey Poupon Grey Mustard in a bowl and whisk in white wine vinegar. Continue whisking in olive oil, then season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.



Pour over salad and sprinkle with parsley, Toss with clean hands and serve on individual plates.







20 minutes: 10 minutes225g/8oz baby new potatoes , scrubbed225g/8oz thin French beans, tails snipped2 tbsp sunflower oil275g/10oz sustainable tuna steak225g/8oz cherry 16 quails, eggs, hard boiled, peeled and halved anchovy fillets20 black olives frilly leavesfinely chopped fresh parsley 1 heaped tsp Grey Poupon Dijon Mustard1 tbsp white wine vinegar 4 tbsp olive oil salt and freshly ground black pepper First cook the potatoes and beans separately in boiling salted water. Remove from pans, drain and cool.Heat oil in a pan and quickly sear tuna steaks for just about 1 minute each side. Reserve with potatoes and beans.Halve cherry tomatoes and place in a bowl with hard boiled quail ’s eggs. Cut anchovy fillets into strips and add.Halve any large baby potatoes but add all others whole, with black olives and beans. Break tuna unto chunks and add with a handful of frilly leaves.For the dressing, place Grey Poupon Grey Mustard in a bowl and whisk in white wine vinegar. Continue whisking in olive oil, then season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.Pour over salad and sprinkle with parsley, Toss with clean hands and serve on individual plates.