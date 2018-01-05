>
Fish and seafood
Healthy fish recipes - ten top treats
  
Salade Nicoise
Serves 4
Preparation: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

225g/8oz baby new potatoes, scrubbed
225g/8oz thin French beans, tails snipped
2 tbsp sunflower oil
275g/10oz sustainable tuna steak
225g/8oz cherry tomatoes
16 quails, eggs, hard boiled, peeled and halved
8 anchovy fillets
20 black olives
frilly leaves
finely chopped fresh parsley

For the dressing:

1 heaped tsp Grey Poupon Dijon Mustard
1 tbsp white wine vinegar
4 tbsp olive oil
salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method
First cook the potatoes and beans separately in boiling salted water. Remove from pans, drain and cool.

Heat oil in a pan and quickly sear tuna steaks for just about 1 minute each side. Reserve with potatoes and beans.

Halve cherry tomatoes and place in a bowl with hard boiled quail’s eggs. Cut anchovy fillets into strips and add.

Halve any large baby potatoes but add all others whole, with black olives and beans. Break tuna unto chunks and add with a handful of frilly leaves.

For the dressing, place Grey Poupon Grey Mustard in a bowl and whisk in white wine vinegar. Continue whisking in olive oil, then season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Pour over salad and sprinkle with parsley, Toss with clean hands and serve on individual plates.
Food and Drink Editor
04/07/2012
Tags Fish and seafood
