Fragrant Barbecued Sea Bass
Serves
: 2
Prep time
: 15 minutes
Cooking
: 5-10 minutes
Ingredients
1 sea bass
, (or two medium mackerel), cleaned
1 lime, in thin slices
2.5cm/1in ginger
, peeled and thinly sliced
2 spring onions, trimmed and cut on the slant
2 cloves garlic
, peeled and thinly sliced
½ stick lemongrass, crushed and thinly sliced into rounds
2 extra sticks lemongrass, sliced lengthways
For the baste:
1 tbsp lime juice
1 ½ tbsp sunflower oil
1 tbsp Green Tabasco Pepper Sauce
salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method
Mix baste ingredients together.
Slash the fish
on both sides and season the cavity with salt and freshly ground black pepper.
Next, brush the fish with baste on both sides and leave covered with cling film in the fridge for 20 minutes so that the flavours infuse with the fish.
Take the fish out of the fridge and remove cling film. Stuff with the garlic, lemongrass, ginger, spring onions and lime slices. Make sure coals are hot.
Place remaining lemongrass on the barbecue rack and sit fish on top. Brush again with baste.
Cook for around 5 - 10 minutes each side, until cooked through.
Serve immediately.