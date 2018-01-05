In this article





















Fragrant Barbecued Sea Bass

Fragrant Barbecued Sea Bass

Serves: 2

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cooking: 5-10 minutes



Ingredients

1 sea

1 lime, in thin slices

2.5cm/1in

2 spring onions, trimmed and cut on the slant

2 cloves

½ stick lemongrass, crushed and thinly sliced into rounds

2 extra sticks lemongrass, sliced lengthways



For the baste:

1 tbsp lime

1 ½ tbsp sunflower oil

1 tbsp Green Tabasco Sauce

salt and freshly ground black pepper





Method

Mix baste ingredients together.



Slash the



Next, brush the fish with baste on both sides and leave covered with cling film in the fridge for 20 minutes so that the flavours infuse with the fish.



Take the fish out of the fridge and remove cling film. Stuff with the garlic, lemongrass, ginger, spring onions and lime slices. Make sure coals are hot.



Place remaining lemongrass on the barbecue rack and sit fish on top. Brush again with baste.



Cook for around 5 - 10 minutes each side, until cooked through.



Serve immediately.



: 2: 15 minutes: 5-10 minutes1 sea bass , (or two medium mackerel), cleaned1 lime, in thin slices2.5cm/1in ginger , peeled and thinly sliced2 spring onions, trimmed and cut on the slant garlic , peeled and thinly sliced½ stick lemongrass, crushed and thinly sliced into rounds2 extra sticks lemongrass, sliced lengthways1 tbsp lime juice 1 ½ tbsp sunflower oil1 tbsp Green Tabasco Pepper salt and freshly ground black pepperMix baste ingredients together.Slash the fish on both sides and season the cavity with salt and freshly ground black pepper.Next, brush the fish with baste on both sides and leave covered with cling film in the fridge for 20 minutes so that the flavours infuse with the fish.Take the fish out of the fridge and remove cling film. Stuff with the garlic, lemongrass, ginger, spring onions and lime slices. Make sure coals are hot.Place remaining lemongrass on the barbecue rack and sit fish on top. Brush again with baste.Cook for around 5 - 10 minutes each side, until cooked through.Serve immediately.