>
>
>
Fish and seafood
Healthy fish recipes - ten top treats
  
Fragrant Barbecued Sea Bass
In this article

Fragrant Barbecued Sea Bass


Fragrant Barbecued Sea Bass

Serves: 2
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cooking: 5-10 minutes

Ingredients
1 sea bass, (or two medium mackerel), cleaned
1 lime, in thin slices
2.5cm/1in ginger, peeled and thinly sliced
2 spring onions, trimmed and cut on the slant
2 cloves garlic, peeled and thinly sliced
½ stick lemongrass, crushed and thinly sliced into rounds
2 extra sticks lemongrass, sliced lengthways

For the baste:
1 tbsp lime juice
1 ½ tbsp sunflower oil
1 tbsp Green Tabasco Pepper Sauce
salt and freshly ground black pepper


Method
Mix baste ingredients together.

Slash the fish on both sides and season the cavity with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Next, brush the fish with baste on both sides and leave covered with cling film in the fridge for 20 minutes so that the flavours infuse with the fish.

Take the fish out of the fridge and remove cling film. Stuff with the garlic, lemongrass, ginger, spring onions and lime slices. Make sure coals are hot.

Place remaining lemongrass on the barbecue rack and sit fish on top. Brush again with baste.

Cook for around 5 - 10 minutes each side, until cooked through.

Serve immediately.
Food and Drink Editor
04/07/2012
Tags Fish and seafood
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Perfect baby names for FebruaryNext Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
Winter nail inspirationThe longest celebrity relationships
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         