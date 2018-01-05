In this article





















Grilled Tilapia with Horseradish Potato Salad

: 4: 10 minutes: 15 minutes4 whole tilapia, gutted, cleaned anddescaled*2½ tbsp creamed horseradish750g baby new potatoes 1 bunch spring onions, sliced100g radishes, thinly sliced3 tbsp low fat mayonnaise*ask the fish counter to do this foryouPreheat the grill to medium high. Make 3 slits in each side of the tilapia and spread each with 1 tsp horseradish.Place on a rack over a foil lined grill pan. Grill for 10 minutes, turn the tilapia over and grill for a further 5 minutes or until the flesh is cooked. Allow to cool.Meanwhile, boil the potatoes for 10-15 minutes or until tender, then drain and cool. Cut into bite sized pieces if needed.Mix together the remaining horseradish, spring onions, radishes and mayonnaise, stir in the potatoes and season to taste.Serve with the tilapia.