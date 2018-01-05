|
Healthy fish recipes - ten top treats
|
|
In this article
Grilled Tilapia with Horseradish Potato Salad
Grilled Tilapia with Horseradish Potato SaladServes: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 15 minutes
Ingredients
4 whole tilapia, gutted, cleaned and
descaled*
2½ tbsp creamed horseradish
750g baby new potatoes
1 bunch spring onions, sliced
100g radishes, thinly sliced
3 tbsp low fat mayonnaise
*ask the fish counter to do this for
you
Method
Preheat the grill to medium high. Make 3 slits in each side of the tilapia and spread each with 1 tsp horseradish.
Place on a rack over a foil lined grill pan. Grill for 10 minutes, turn the tilapia over and grill for a further 5 minutes or until the flesh is cooked. Allow to cool.
Meanwhile, boil the potatoes for 10-15 minutes or until tender, then drain and cool. Cut into bite sized pieces if needed.
Mix together the remaining horseradish, spring onions, radishes and mayonnaise, stir in the potatoes and season to taste.
Serve with the tilapia.
|
|
Food and Drink Editor
04/07/2012
|
Article Plan Healthy fish recipes - ten top treats ▼
|