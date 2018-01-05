Creamy Fish Pie with Cheese and Potato Topping

In this article





















35 mins25 mins1½ kg potatoes , peeled75g butter50g mature cheddar cheese , grated1 handful fresh breadcrumbs or crumbled plain crisps (optional)2 x 320g Ocado fish pie mix450ml semi-skimmed milk, plus 4tbsp for the mash50g plain flour 2 free range eggs, hard-boiled, roughly chopped200g fresh shelled garden peas (optional)1 pinch salt1 pinch sepperPreheat the oven to 200’C / 180’C Fan/ Gas 4. Have a 1.5L ovenproof dish ready.Cook the potatoes in lightly salted boiling water until just tender (approx 15 minutes); drain well then return to the hot saucepan.Mash together with 25g butter and 4 tbsp cream or milk. Beat in half the cheese and season with the salt and pepper to taste.Meanwhile heat 450ml milk in a saucepan, add the fish, cover with a lid and poach gently for 4-5 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to strain and transfer the fish to a 1.5L ovenproof dish.To make the sauce , melt 50g butter into the hot milk then sprinkle on the flour. Heat gently, whisking continuously until the sauce thickens and becomes smooth.Check the seasoning. Stir in the peas and chopped eggs then pour over the cooked fish.Carefully spread the potato topping out evenly over the filling. Scatter on the remaining cheese mixed with the breadcrumbs or crisps, if using.Bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes until piping hot with a golden brown potato topping.