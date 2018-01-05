|
Healthy fish recipes - ten top treats
Tuna Salad with Miso-Finlandia Grapefruit Fusion Vodka
Tuna Salad with Miso-Finlandia Grapefruit Fusion VodkaServes: 4
Preparation: 15 minutes
Cooking: 1 minute
Salad ingredients:
400g line-caught Tuna steaks
2 tbsp oil
1 bag of mixed salad
1 carrot, cut julian style (thin sticks)
50g sugar snap peas
8 radishes cut into thin slices
4 tbsp wasabi nuts, chopped
Miso dressing ingredients:
3 tsp miso paste
2 tsp ginger, grated
1 tsp garlic, grated
2 tsp Soy sauce
2 tsp Honey
1 tbsp lime juice
10ml oil
2 tbsp Finlandia Vodka Grapefruit
1 tbsp water
1 pinch of salt
Method:
Cut the tuna into long strips and season with salt.
Sear strips for 1min on a very hot pan with the oil.
Allow to cool in fridge before slicing into thin slices.
For the dressing, place all ingredients in a bowl and mix together.
To serve, put the salad on a plate mixing leaves, carrot sticks, sugar snaps, radishes and wasabi nuts.
Add the thin tuna slices on top and drizzle over with miso dressing.
