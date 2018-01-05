Tuna Salad with Miso-Finlandia Grapefruit Fusion Vodka

In this article





















Serves: 4Preparation: 15 minutes Cooking : 1 minute400g line-caught Tuna steaks 2 tbsp oil1 bag of mixed salad carrot , cut julian style (thin sticks)50g sugar snap peas8 radishes cut into thin slices4 tbsp wasabi nuts, chopped3 tsp miso paste2 tsp ginger , grated1 tsp garlic , grated2 tsp Soy sauce 2 tsp Honey 1 tbsp lime juice10ml oil2 tbsp Finlandia Vodka 1 tbsp water1 pinch of saltCut the tuna into long strips and season with salt.Sear strips for 1min on a very hot pan with the oil.Allow to cool in fridge before slicing into thin slices.For the dressing, place all ingredients in a bowl and mix together.To serve, put the salad on a plate mixing leaves, carrot sticks, sugar snaps, radishes and wasabi nuts.Add the thin tuna slices on top and drizzle over with miso dressing.