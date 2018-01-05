In this article





















Mama’s Cod Provençal

Mama’s Cod Provençal

Serves 4

Prep time: 10-15 minutes

Cooking: 10-12 minutes



Ingredients

1 jar 750g Dolmio 100% Natural Bolognese

1 large

50g sun-dried

2 sticks

2-3 tbsp

2 tsp freshly chopped

1 tsp

1 small

4 x 175g cod fillets



To Garnish

Few sprigs of

Slice of



Method

Heat the oil and fry the onions for 2-3 minutes or until soft. Stir in the oregano and then pour in the Dolmio Bolognese sauce and purée.



Add the fennel, sun-dried tomatoes, celery and fish to the frying pan covering them with the sauce. Place the lid over the pan and cook for a further 6-8 minutes or until the fish is just cooked.



Garnish the fish with sprigs of dill and lemon and serve with seasonal vegetables of your choice.





