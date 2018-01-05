>
Fish and seafood
Healthy fish recipes - ten top treats
  
Mama’s Cod Provençal
Serves 4
Prep time: 10-15 minutes
Cooking: 10-12 minutes

Ingredients
1 jar 750g Dolmio 100% Natural Bolognese sauce
1 large onion, peeled and chopped
50g sun-dried tomatoes, chopped
2 sticks celery, trimmed and finely sliced
2-3 tbsp olive oil
2 tsp freshly chopped oregano
1 tsp tomato purée
1 small fennel, finely sliced
4 x 175g cod fillets

To Garnish
Few sprigs of dill
Slice of lemon
 
Method
Heat the oil and fry the onions for 2-3 minutes or until soft. Stir in the oregano and then pour in the Dolmio Bolognese sauce and purée.

Add the fennel, sun-dried tomatoes, celery and fish to the frying pan covering them with the sauce. Place the lid over the pan and cook for a further 6-8 minutes or until the fish is just cooked.

Garnish the fish with sprigs of dill and lemon and serve with seasonal vegetables of your choice.
Food and Drink Editor
04/07/2012
