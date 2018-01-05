|
Healthy fish recipes - ten top treats
Mama’s Seafood Risotto
Mama’s Seafood RisottoServes: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cooking: 20-25 minutes
Ingredients
1 jar 750g Dolmio 100% Natural Bolognese sauce
3 tbsp olive oil
1 onion, peeled and finely chopped
2 cloves of garlic, peeled and crushed
225g risotto rice
1 tbsp tomato purée
100ml dry white wine
150ml fish stock
1 x 375g packet mixed seafood, defrosted (if frozen) and drained well
200g pollock, skinned and diced
1 tbsp fresh tarragon, chopped
To Garnish
Chopped fresh flat leaf parsley
Method
In a heavy pan heat the oil and sauté the onions over a low heat for 4-5 minutes or until softened but not browned. Add the garlic and cook for a further 1 minute.
Stir in the rice, stirring continuously until it is well coated with the oil.
In a separate pan heat up the Dolmio Bolognese sauce, tomato purée, wine, stock and heat thoroughly.
Add 150ml of the warmed tomato mixture to the rice, stirring constantly until the liquid is absorbed by the rice. Continue to add the rest of the sauce, ladle by ladle, until all is added. This will take about 15 minutes.
Add the seafood and pollock and cook for a further 5-6 minutes or until cooked through. Season to taste and stir in the tarragon.
Serve hot garnished with fresh flat leaf parsley.
