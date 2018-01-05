In this article





















Mama’s Seafood Risotto

Mama’s Seafood Risotto Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking: 20-25 minutes



Ingredients

1 jar 750g Dolmio 100% Natural Bolognese sauce

3 tbsp

1

2

225g

1 tbsp

100ml dry white wine

150ml fish stock

1 x 375g packet mixed

200g

1 tbsp fresh



To Garnish

Chopped fresh flat leaf



Method

In a heavy pan heat the oil and sauté the onions over a low heat for 4-5 minutes or until softened but not browned. Add the garlic and cook for a further 1 minute.



Stir in the rice, stirring continuously until it is well coated with the oil.



In a separate pan heat up the Dolmio Bolognese sauce, tomato purée, wine, stock and heat thoroughly.



Add 150ml of the warmed tomato mixture to the rice, stirring constantly until the liquid is absorbed by the rice. Continue to add the rest of the sauce, ladle by ladle, until all is added. This will take about 15 minutes.



Add the seafood and pollock and cook for a further 5-6 minutes or until cooked through. Season to taste and stir in the tarragon.



Serve hot garnished with fresh flat leaf parsley.





