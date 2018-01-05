Healthy low fat lunches

Staying healthy without going hungry is the golden rule when trying to slim down. These simple recipes from weight management experts Rezest are a great place to start for some lunch time inspiration. What's more, they're easy to make and are full of goodness.



Seared Scallops on Green Leaves

Ingredients

400 g large scallops (the freshest you

can find!)

200 g rocket or rucola leaves

100 g cherry tomatoes, cut in half

1 yellow pepper, deseeded and sliced finely

½ lemon, using juice and peel

½ tsp ground black pepper



How to make:

1. Arrange the salad leaves on four serving plates.

2. Add the cherry tomatoes, yellow pepper slices, a bit of lemon juice and ground pepper.

3. Cook the scallops in a non-stick pan for about 2-3 minutes on each side until they have turned opaque all the way through but take care to not overcook.

4. Arrange the scallops on each bed of green leaves and garnish with lemon peel.



Energy: 120 kcal

Serves: 4 people