Roganjosh chicken



A curry doesn't have to mean a calorie binge. This low calorie Roganjosh chicken is full of flavour without the high fat content. With plenty of protein and spices this is one lunch time alternative that won't leave you dissatisfied.



Ingredients

400 g chicken breast, cut into 3 cm cubes

12 g fresh ginger, peeled and chopped finely

2 large tomatoes, pureed

2 large tomatoes, deseeded and chopped

1 large onion, peeled and chopped finely

6 cloves of garlic, peeled

7 black peppercorns

5 green cardamom pods

2 black cardamom pods

3 cloves

1 blade of mace

1 cinnamon stick (app. 5 cm)

1 bunch of fresh coriander leaves and stalks, chopped

3 tbsp natural yogurt (phase 3 only)

2 tsp ground coriander

2 tsp ground cumin

2 tsp ground fennel seeds

1½ tsp garam masala

1 tsp red chilli powder

salt to taste

How to make:

1. Heat 2 tbsp water in a large non-stick pan, add the whole spices and cook until sizzling.

2. Add the onion and cook for 5 minutes until golden. Add the chicken and stir for about 3 minutes until coloured all over.

3. Meanwhile, use an electric blender to make a fine paste of the garlic and ginger with a few tablespoons of water.

4. Add to the pan, lower the heat and cook for 2 minutes. Stir in the powdered spices and salt and stir for 1 minute.

5. Stir in the tomato puree and chopped tomatoes, turn up the heat a little and cook for about 15 minutes, thereby stirring occasionally.

6. You may need to add a little hot water if it dries up too quickly. Cook until the chicken is no longer pink.

7. Stir in the yogurt and remove from the heat. Stir in the fresh coriander and serve immediately



Energy: 195 kcal

Serves: 4 people