Thai Seafood & Basil Soup

Thai seafood & basil soup



If you like seafood then you'll love this medley of salmon, prawns, white fish and mussels. Cooked with plenty of exotic lemongrass, chillies and zesty lime juice this is one lunch you'll want to get used to.



Ingredients

1 litre fish stock

250 g white fish fillet, skinned and cut into large cubes

250 g salmon fillet, skinned and cut into large cubes

12 raw king prawns, peeled with tails left intact

12 live mussels in shell, scrubbed and cleaned in cold water

4 shallots, peeled and chopped finely

3 tomatoes, chopped roughly

2 cloves of garlic, peeled and chopped finely

2 stalks of lemon grass, cut into three pieces

2 fresh green chillies, deseeded and sliced

1 small bunch of fresh coriander, chopped

1 lime, squeezed for juice

4 sprigs fresh Thai basil

2 tbsp sunflower oil

2 tbsp fish sauce (nam pla)

2 tsp ground turmeric

2 drops sweetener

How to make:

1. Heat the sunflower oil in a wok and stir-fry the shallots, lemon grass, garlic, turmeric, chillies and coriander for 1-2 minutes.

2. Add the tomatoes, stock and fish sauce and simmer for 10 minutes.

3. Add the prawns, mussels, white fish cubes and salmon cubes, cover the wok and simmer for 3-5 minutes, until the fish is cooked and the mussels have opened.

4. Discard any mussels that remain closed.

5. Stir in the limejuice, sweetener and basil leaves.

6. Ladle into warmed bowls and serve immediately.



Energy: 330kcal

Serves: 4 people