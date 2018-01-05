Royal Thai hot-sour soup

Low calorie and full of flavour this Thai hot sour soup from Rezest makes a great light lunch or the perfect starter when hosting a group of friends.



Ingredients:

1 litre of fish stock (fat skimmed) - preferably made from discarded pieces of fresh white fish head, tale, bones, skin)

400 g raw prawns, peeled (frozen ok)

250 g mushrooms (white, straw or oyster)

2 tomatoes, cut into 8 wedges

1 bunch of fresh coriander

2 stalks of fresh lemon grass, cut into 2 cm pieces

1 chilli pepper, deseeded and cut into rings

1 small piece of fresh galangal root, sliced

4 fresh or frozen lime leaves

2 fresh limes, squeeze for juice

2 tbsp fish sauce (nam pla)

2 tbsp tom yam curry paste

1 tsp ground black pepper

How to make:



Preparing the basic broth:

1. The fish stock can be prepared using water and either fish stock cube or discarded pieces of fish, in which case you should sieve the stock.

2. Let the fish stock cool down and skim off the fat that floats near the surface. Bring the fish stock to the boil and add the black pepper and half of the coriander (roughly tear leaves and stems).

3. Leave to simmer 20 minutes and then sieve the broth, discarding the residue. The basic broth is now ready for use (and could also be frozen for later use).



Preparing the soup from the basic broth:

1. Use the basic broth and add the lemon grass, lime leaves and galangal root and bring to the boil.

2. Leave to simmer 10 minutes and then stir in the tom yam paste and add the chilli pepper rings.

3. Then add the mushrooms, prawns and tomato wedges and leave to cook another 10 minutes.

4. Meanwhile prepare 4 serving dishes and divide the fish sauce and limejuice. Pour the soup in the bowls and finish with a few coriander leaves.

5. The lemon grass and galangal root only provide taste to the soup and are not eaten.



Energy: 135 kcal

Serves: 4 people

