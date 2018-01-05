Italian tomato and chicken soup

With it's rich tomato flavour and chicken cubes this is a simple tomato soup with a twist.



Ingredients

1 litre of chicken stock (fat skimmed) -made from chicken breast

400 g chicken breast

4 tomatoes, chopped roughly

1 small tin of tomato puree

1 large onion, peeled and chopped roughly

2 tbsp fresh oregano

2 tbsp fresh basil

2 tbsp fresh rosemary

2 tbsp fresh thyme

2 tbsp fresh sage

1 tbsp fresh parsley

1 tsp black pepper, freshly ground

salt to taste

How to make:



Preparing the basic broth:

1. Bring the water to the boil and add the chicken breast, onion and half of the oregano, basil, rosemary, thyme,sage and pepper, and salt to taste.

2. Leave to simmer 30 minutes. Then take out the chicken breast and sieve the stock, discarding the residue.

3. Let the chicken stock cool down and skim off the fat that floats near the surface.

4. The basic broth is now ready for use (and could also be frozen for later use). Keep the chicken breast for further use.



Preparing the soup from the basic broth:



1. Bring the basic broth to the boil and stir in the tomato puree until it is completely dissolved.

2. Chop the chicken breast that was used for preparing the basic broth into small cubes.

3. Add the chicken breast cubes, tomatoes and the other half of the oregano, basil, rosemary, thyme, sage and pepper to the soup and leave to simmer 5 minutes.

4. Pour the soup into soup bowls and serve with some parsley leaves.



Energy: 190kcal

Serves: 4 people

