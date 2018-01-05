In this article















Healthy snack recipes

Smoothie



Ingredients: This fruit and yoghurt smoothie can be made with any combination of fruit and will fulfil your hunger pangs. Plus it's an excellent source of vitamin D and proteins. 1 nectarine or peach (pitted/peeled) 1 cup plain yogurt 1 tsp lime or lemon juice to taste ½ cup blueberries ½ cup water



To taste:

grated lime zest 2 scoops whey protein



How to make:

1. Blend all ingredients until smooth and serve immediately.

