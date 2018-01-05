|
Healthy snack recipes
Smoothie
This fruit and yoghurt smoothie can be made with any combination of fruit and will fulfil your hunger pangs. Plus it's an excellent source of vitamin D and proteins.
Ingredients:
1 nectarine or peach (pitted/peeled)
1 cup plain yogurt
½ cup blueberries
½ cup water
To taste:
grated lime zest
2 scoops whey protein
How to make:
1. Blend all ingredients until smooth and serve immediately.
