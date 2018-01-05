>
Fruits
Healthy snack recipes
Healthy snack recipes
Smoothie

This fruit and yoghurt smoothie can be made with any combination of fruit and will fulfil your hunger pangs. Plus it's an excellent source of vitamin D and proteins.

Ingredients:
1 nectarine or peach (pitted/peeled)
1 cup plain yogurt
1 tsp lime or lemon juice to taste
½ cup blueberries
½ cup water

To taste:
grated lime zest
2 scoops whey protein

How to make:
1. Blend all ingredients until smooth and serve immediately.
Tags Fruits
Healthy snack recipes
