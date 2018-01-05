In this article















Healthy snack recipes

Fruity granola bar Fed up of flavourless cereal bars from the supermarket? Make your own - it's easy! This



Ingredients:

200g Yeo Valley unsalted butter, softened

180g light brown soft sugar 150g plain flour 1 tsp bicarbonate of soda 300g Jordans Truly Fruity Muesli 175g icing sugar, sieved 60g Yeo Valley Fat Free Strawberry Yogurt

How to make:

1. Preheat the oven to 170 C/ 350 F/ Mk 4. Line a



2.



3. Cut into 8 bars while still warm and leave to cool on a rack.



4. Mix together the icing sugar and yogurt, and drizzle over the bars attractively.



