Healthy snack recipes

Fruity granola bar 

Fed up of flavourless cereal bars from the supermarket? Make your own - it's easy! This recipe makes 12 bars.

Ingredients:
200g Yeo Valley unsalted butter, softened
180g light brown soft sugar
150g plain flour
1 tsp bicarbonate of soda
300g Jordans Truly Fruity Muesli
175g icing sugar, sieved
60g Yeo Valley Fat Free Strawberry Yogurt

How to make:
1. Preheat the oven to 170 C/ 350 F/ Mk 4. Line a cake tin, 2 cm deep and 20cm square, or similar.

2. Cream together the butter and sugar. Fold in the flour and bicarbonate of soda. Mix in the muesli. Put mix into the tin, pushing into the corners. Bake for 25 minutes, until cooked through and golden.

3. Cut into 8 bars while still warm and leave to cool on a rack.

4. Mix together the icing sugar and yogurt, and drizzle over the bars attractively.

5. These will keep for up to 5 days in a sealed container.
18/01/2012
