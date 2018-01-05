|
Healthy snack recipes
Basil Pesto AlmondsAlmonds a bit boring on their own? Give them some pep with this simple recipe.
Ingredients:
2 egg whites
1/4 cup packed whole basil leaves
2 cups whole natural almonds
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
How to make:
1. Preheat the oven to 105°C. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
2. Combine the egg whites and basil in a blender; process on low speed until mixture is pureed. Toss egg white mixture with the almonds. Drain in a colander.
3. Stir together cheese, salt and garlic powder in a medium bowl. Add drained almonds and toss to coat.
4. Place almonds in a single layer on prepared baking sheet. Bake for 1 hour, stirring every 15 minutes. Cool completely and store in an airtight container.
Food and Drink Editor
18/01/2012
