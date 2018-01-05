Healthy snack recipes

>
Fruits
Basil Pesto Almonds 

Almonds a bit boring on their own? Give them some pep with this simple recipe.

Ingredients:
2 egg whites
1/4 cup packed whole basil leaves
2 cups whole natural almonds
1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

How to make:
1. Preheat the oven to 105°C. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

2. Combine the egg whites and basil in a blender; process on low speed until mixture is pureed. Toss egg white mixture with the almonds. Drain in a colander.

3. Stir together cheese, salt and garlic powder in a medium bowl. Add drained almonds and toss to coat.

4. Place almonds in a single layer on prepared baking sheet. Bake for 1 hour, stirring every 15 minutes. Cool completely and store in an airtight container.
Food and Drink Editor
18/01/2012
