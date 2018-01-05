Healthy snack recipes

In this article















Basil Pesto Almonds



2 cups whole natural almonds 1/4 cup packed whole basil leaves2 cups whole natural almonds cheese 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan 1 teaspoon salt



How to make: 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder 1. Preheat the oven to 105°C. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.



2. Combine the egg whites and basil in a blender; process on low speed until mixture is pureed. Toss egg white mixture with the almonds. Drain in a colander.



3. Stir together cheese, salt and garlic powder in a medium bowl. Add drained almonds and toss to coat.



4. Place almonds in a single layer on prepared baking sheet. Bake for 1 hour, stirring every 15 minutes. Cool completely and store in an airtight container.

Almonds a bit boring on their own? Give them some pep with this simple recipe