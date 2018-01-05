In this article















Healthy snack recipes

Pistachio Power Bars How to make:



1. Combine



2. Lightly press the mixture into the bottom of a 10 x 15-inch pan. Bake at 190°C for 13 minutes.



3. For the fruit layer, beat butter with sugar. Mix in the flour and



4. Spread the fruit layer onto the crust, distributing evenly to edges. Return to the oven to bake for 15 minutes longer, or until the crust looks golden at the edges and the fruit is glossy.



5. Cool, then cut into 15 square bars. Bars may be wrapped individually and frozen until ready to use.

1. Combine sugar , butter and vanilla , beat well. Mix in flour , oats and chopped pistachios until crumbly and moist.2. Lightly press the mixture into the bottom of a 10 x 15-inch pan. Bake at 190°C for 13 minutes.3. For the fruit layer, beat butter with sugar. Mix in the flour and orange juice , then fruit and pistachios.4. Spread the fruit layer onto the crust, distributing evenly to edges. Return to the oven to bake for 15 minutes longer, or until the crust looks golden at the edges and the fruit is glossy.5. Cool, then cut into 15 square bars. Bars may be wrapped individually and frozen until ready to use.