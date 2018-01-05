>
Fruits
Healthy snack recipes
Healthy snack recipes


Pistachio Power Bars 

How to make:

1. Combine sugar, butter and vanilla, beat well. Mix in flour, oats and chopped pistachios until crumbly and moist.

2. Lightly press the mixture into the bottom of a 10 x 15-inch pan. Bake at 190°C for 13 minutes.

3. For the fruit layer, beat butter with sugar. Mix in the flour and orange juice, then fruit and pistachios.

4. Spread the fruit layer onto the crust, distributing evenly to edges. Return to the oven to bake for 15 minutes longer, or until the crust looks golden at the edges and the fruit is glossy.

5. Cool, then cut into 15 square bars. Bars may be wrapped individually and frozen until ready to use.
Food and Drink Editor
18/01/2012
Fruits
Latest… 05/01/2018
