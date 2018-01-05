Healthy snack recipes

In this article















For a nutty hit with a sweet twist and plenty of dried fruit, this power bar recipe from American Pistachio Growers are a winner.(For 15 bars) Biscuit Crust:75g pistachios chopped375g whole wheat 90g rolled oats200g brown sugar225g butter or margarine, softened1 tablespoon vanilla extract50g butter or margarine40g brown sugar45g white flour6 tablespoons150g raisins150g dried apricots chopped150g whole pistachiosRead on for how to make...