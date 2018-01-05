>
>
>
Fruits
Healthy snack recipes
  
Healthy snack recipes
In this article

Healthy snack recipes


Pistachio Power Bars

For a nutty hit with a sweet twist and plenty of dried fruit, this power bar recipe from American Pistachio Growers are a winner.

(For 15 bars)

Ingredients: 

Biscuit Crust:
75g pistachios chopped
375g whole wheat flour
90g rolled oats
200g brown sugar
225g butter or margarine, softened
1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Nut Layer:

50g butter or margarine
40g brown sugar
45g white flour
6 tablespoons
orange juice
150g raisins
150g dried apricots chopped
150g whole pistachios

Read on for how to make...


Food and Drink Editor
18/01/2012
Tags Fruits
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Healthy snack recipes
another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
The most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the yearsDIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your love
SudokuCelebrities expecting babies in 2018
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         