Healthy snack recipes

Almond Granola bars



Ingredients: Nutty, crunchy and sweet like honey - for your homemade Crunchy Nut fix, try this... 110g butter 150g rolled porridge oats 75g sunflower seeds 125g roughly chopped blanched almonds 50g sesame seeds 110g light muscavado sugar 50g honey



How to make:



2. Heat the butter and honey and sugar, til combined.



3. Mix the oat mix with the honey and butter, then press into a greased, lined tin and bake for 25 mins, mark it and leave it to cool.



4. Cut into pieces and for a little indulgence, serve with ice cream


