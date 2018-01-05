|
Healthy snack recipes
Almond Granola bars
110g butter
150g rolled porridge oats
75g sunflower seeds
125g roughly chopped blanched almonds
50g sesame seeds
110g light muscavado sugar
50g honey
How to make:
1. Roast the nuts and seeds for 8 mins at 180°C.
2. Heat the butter and honey and sugar, til combined.
3. Mix the oat mix with the honey and butter, then press into a greased, lined tin and bake for 25 mins, mark it and leave it to cool.
4. Cut into pieces and for a little indulgence, serve with ice cream.
