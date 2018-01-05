Healthy snack recipes

>
Almond Granola bars  

Nutty, crunchy and sweet like honey - for your homemade Crunchy Nut fix, try this...

Ingredients:
110g butter
150g rolled porridge oats
75g sunflower seeds
125g roughly chopped blanched almonds
110g light muscavado sugar
50g honey

How to make:
1. Roast the nuts and seeds for 8 mins at 180°C.

2. Heat the butter and honey and sugar, til combined.

3. Mix the oat mix with the honey and butter, then press into a greased, lined tin and bake for 25 mins, mark it and leave it to cool.

4. Cut into pieces and for a little indulgence, serve with ice cream.
