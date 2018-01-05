In this article















Healthy snack recipes

Fruit first For a healthy snack that doesn't require any cooking or preparation, you can't go wrong with fruit. Nutritionist Ellie Mofidi says: “If you cut out your daily packet of crisps at work and had a piece fruit instead, you’d be cutting out up to 750



"You’d have to skip for around an hour to burn that much! Also, fruit and veg keep you fuller for longer. Fatty sugary snacks have a tendency to cause more cravings so you just want more and more.”



Time to replace the crisp cupboard with a well-stocked fruit bowl.





