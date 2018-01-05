>
Vegetables

Vegetarian recipes

  

Healthy Vegetarian Recipes

- Vegetarian recipes

It is often thought all vegetarian dishes are healthy, but that isn't necessarily true. It’s down to the ingredients themselves and the cooking methods that determine if you’ve got a healthy dinner or not.

For vegetarians it is especially important to have a balanced diet. And that means getting the right amount of protein, carbohydrates and vitamins into our meals, to the best out of our diet.

One way of ensuring you have healthy vegetarian meals is to ensure variety of ingredients. To help inspire you, we have put together some exciting and healthy vegetarian recipes.




 
  
08/09/2011
