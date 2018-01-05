Healthy Vegetarian Recipes

Grilled Radicchio with Marjoram and Mozzarella

This full-bodied dish can be served as a side dish or a larger portion for a main.



Serves: 4

Whay you'll need

4 heads of radicchio (such as di Treviso)

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 garlic clove, crushed

1 tablespoon chopped marjoram, plus more leaves to serve

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

2 teaspoons soft brown sugar

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

250g good-quality mozzarella (sliced if a large ball)

What to do

1. Cut the radicchio into wedges lengthways, keeping the base intact so that the

leaves stay attached.



2. Mix together the rest of the ingredients except the mozzarella, and place in a

wide bowl.



3. Heat a griddle pan or barbecue until very hot. Wilt the radicchio

by grilling it quickly on the griddle plate, for about 30 seconds each side.

(This may have to be done in batches.) As each batch comes from the griddle,

mix whilst still hot in the dressing. Season well.



4. Serve the griddled radicchio with the mozzarella and sprinkle with marjoram

leaves.





This recipe was provided by Jane Baxter, from her cook book "Everyday & Sunday", which includes recipes from Riverford Farm.