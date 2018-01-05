Healthy Vegetarian Recipes Warm Salad of Grilled Leeks, Fennel and Roasted Romanesco This rustic dish is a winter warmer - a new family favourite.



Serves 4-6 What you'll need

3 leeks

1 fennel bulb

1 head romanesco, separated into florets

2 tablespoons olive oil

For the dressing:

juice of 1 lemon

2 teaspoons caster sugar

1 tablespoon white wine

1 tablespoon good-quality white wine vinegar

1 garlic clove, crushed

pinch of fennel seeds, crushed

pinch of ground allspice

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, plus more to drizzle

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon chopped tarragon What to do

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C/Gas Mark 4. Heat all the dressing ingredients

except the tarragon together in a large pan and leave to cool and infuse.



2. Wash the leeks and blanch them in boiling water for 5 minutes, drain, then

split them in half lengthways. Trim the fennel and cut into very thin slices.



3. Grill the leeks on a griddle pan until slightly charred, then cut into 2.5-5cm

pieces.



4. Grill the fennel until wilted and add to the dressing with the leeks.



5. Toss the romanesco in the olive oil, season and roast in the oven for 15-20

minutes, until just cooked through and slightly brown. Add to the dressing.



6. Toss the vegetables together, season well, drizzle with the extra virgin olive

oil and sprinkle with the tarragon. This recipe was provided by Jane Baxter, from her cook book "Everyday & Sunday", which includes recipes from Riverford Farm.





