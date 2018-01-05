>
Healthy Vegetarian Recipes

Pasta with Roasted Vegetables and Toasted Almonds
Tenderstem broccoli is full of flavour and really makes this dish. A delicious Mediterranean medley.

Serves: 4

What you’ll need
½ large aubergine, cut into bite-size sticks
1 red pepper, cut into bite-size sticks
1 courgette, cut into bite-size sticks
1 medium red onion, cut in half, then each half cut into 6 segments
4 garlic cloves, unpeeled, crushed lightly
Half a red chilli, finely sliced (optional)
Salt and freshly ground pepper
3 sprigs of thyme
6 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, plus extra for drizzling at the end
200g Tenderstem broccoli, larger stems cut in half lengthways
300g dried pasta shapes - we used gigli
50g flaked almonds
25g grated Parmesan cheese

What to do
1. Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas mark 4 and put on a large saucepan of salted water to boil.

2. Put the prepared vegetables (except the broccoli), garlic and chilli on a baking tray. Scatter with salt, pepper and thyme and pour over the olive oil. Using your hands, toss the vegetables so they are well coated in the oil. (The oil prevents the vegetables burning but also is used in the sauce later so don’t be mean with it.) Tuck the thyme under the vegetables to stop it burning and put the tray in the oven and bake for 20 minutes.

3. Halfway through cooking, add the Tenderstem broccoli and toss to combine with the other vegetables and olive oil. Return to the oven.

4. At this point bring a large pan of water to the boil and cook the pasta according to the packet instructions until al dente.




  
  
