- Healthy Vegetarian Recipes

Quinoa Salad with Feta and Pomegranate


Quinoa adds bulk and protein to any dish - try it out when you're bored of rice and pasta.

Serves: 4

What you’ll need
300g Quinoa
200gTenderstem broccoli
1 large handful of pumpkin seeds
200g feta cheese, crumbled
Seeds from 1 pomegranate
1 large handful of mint leaves, roughly chopped
1 large handful of flat-leaf parsley, roughly chopped
3-4 ripe tomatoes, deseeded and chopped
1 bunch spring onions, finely sliced
3 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
3 tbsp lemon juice

What to do
1. Cook the Quinoa according to the packet instructions. Leave to cool in a large mixing bowl.

2. Meanwhile, the Tenderstem broccoli can be cut into small bite-size pieces and either lightly steamed or boiled, until just tender (4-5 minutes will be about right) and also left to cool.

3. Heat a small frying pan and lightly toast the pumpkin seeds until they are slightly crunchy. Remove from the pan and leave to cool.

4. Once the Quinoa and broccoli are cool, stir together along with the feta, pomegranate seeds, herbs, tomato, spring onions, olive oil and lemon juice. Season with a little salt, (the feta cheese will add a salty flavour) and a good twist of black pepper. Toss together until everything is combined and either serve straight away or keep in the fridge.




  
  
08/09/2011
