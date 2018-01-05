Healthy Vegetarian Recipes Thai Pumpkin Red Curry

Add a touch of spice to your evening meal with this Thai Pumpkin Red Curry.



Serves: 4 What you’ll need

1 tbsp sunflower or vegetable oil

1 onion, chopped

3cm piece of ginger, peeled and finely chopped

2 cloves of garlic, peeled and finely chopped or crushed

70g Blue Elephant red curry paste

1 medium pumpkin or butternut squash, peeled and cut into 2cm pieces

1 tbsp fish sauce

400g tin of coconut milk

200g Tenderstem broccoli

150g baby corn halved

1 bunch of spring onions, sliced

Juice of 1 lime

1 bunch of coriander, chopped

Thai rice or rice noodles to serve



What to do

1. Heat the oil in a wok or frying pan and then gently sauté the onion, ginger and garlic for about 5 minutes until it has softened but not coloured. Stir in the curry paste and cook for 1 minute.



2. Stir in the pumpkin or butternut squash, and then add the fish sauce, coconut milk and 200ml water. Bring to a simmer and cook uncovered for 15 minutes, until the pumpkin or butternut squash is tender.



3. Add the Tenderstem broccoli, baby corn and spring onions to the curry and continue to cook for about 5 minutes until the vegetables are tender. Finish off by stirring in the lime juice and coriander before serving with Thai rice or rice noodles.





