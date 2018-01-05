Healthy Vegetarian Recipes Apple and Moroccan Giant Couscous Salad

A fresh and fruity dish that makes a lovely light lunch.



Serves: 2 What you’ll need

3 tbsp dry sherry

50g sultanas or raisins

200g giant couscous

1 tsp smoked paprika

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp ground cumin

1 Pink Lady apple, cored and diced

2 shallots, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, crushed

2 tsp fresh root ginger, finely grated

½ red chili, de-seeded and finely chopped

25g pack fresh mint, leaves only finely chopped

grated zest of 1 lemon

1 tbsp pine nuts, toasted



What to do

1. Put the sherry into a small saucepan and gently bring just below the boil. Add the sultanas and set aside to soak.



2. Meanwhile put the couscous into a saucepan of boiling water and gently simmer for 6-8 minutes until swollen and tender.



3. Drain in a sieve and rinse in cold water. Drain again thoroughly, using the base of a bowl to squeeze out any excess liquid. Set aside.



4. Put the paprika, cinnamon and cumin in to a dry frying pan and gently heat until fragrant.



5. Transfer to a large bowl. Add all the remaining ingredients and stir in the couscous, sultanas and soaking sherry. Check seasoning and serve.







