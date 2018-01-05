|
Healthy Vegetarian Recipes
Apple and Moroccan Giant Couscous Salad
A fresh and fruity dish that makes a lovely light lunch.
Serves: 2
What you’ll need
3 tbsp dry sherry
50g sultanas or raisins
200g giant couscous
1 tsp smoked paprika
¼ tsp ground cinnamon
½ tsp ground cumin
1 Pink Lady apple, cored and diced
2 shallots, finely chopped
1 garlic clove, crushed
2 tsp fresh root ginger, finely grated
½ red chili, de-seeded and finely chopped
25g pack fresh mint, leaves only finely chopped
grated zest of 1 lemon
1 tbsp pine nuts, toasted
What to do
1. Put the sherry into a small saucepan and gently bring just below the boil. Add the sultanas and set aside to soak.
2. Meanwhile put the couscous into a saucepan of boiling water and gently simmer for 6-8 minutes until swollen and tender.
3. Drain in a sieve and rinse in cold water. Drain again thoroughly, using the base of a bowl to squeeze out any excess liquid. Set aside.
4. Put the paprika, cinnamon and cumin in to a dry frying pan and gently heat until fragrant.
5. Transfer to a large bowl. Add all the remaining ingredients and stir in the couscous, sultanas and soaking sherry. Check seasoning and serve.