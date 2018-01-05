Healthy Vegetarian Recipes Organic Aubergine Meze

This makes a perfect side dish when entertaining.



Serves: 1



What you'll need

2 aubergines, chopped in 1 inch squares

1 can of chopped tomatoes in tomato juice

2 red or orange bell peppers (because these colours carry more flavour) roasted, peeled then diced

1 garlic clove, diced

Small bunch of coriander, chopped

Salt and black pepper



What to do

1. Roast the aubergines till brown (200C). Lightly oil the skin on the peppers and place them in the hot oven, bake until skin turns brownish.



2. Remove the peppers, place them in the bowl and cover with cling film (this will help to peel the skin), leave to cool. Put chopped tomatoes in the pot (big enough to fit all the rest of the ingredients later), bring them to the boil and simmer for 5 minutes.



3. Add roasted aubergines, peeled and roughly diced peppers, chopped garlic and coriander to the tomatoes. Season with salt and pepper. Simmer the whole lot for a minute or two.



4. Once cooked, vegetarians can serve with cous cous or artisan bread. Alternatively, they could also go for some blanched broccoli. They can cook the broccoli for two minutes in boiling water, toss it in any type of cold pressed oil and add some seasoning.





