- Healthy Vegetarian Recipes

Serves: 6



What you'll need

What to do

1. Sift the flour and salt into a large mixing bowl. Use your fingertips to rub the TREX into the flour until the mixture looks like fine crumbs. Add 4-5 tbsp chilled water and mix it in with a knife until the pastry clings together. Form the dough into a ball, then wrap and chill for 10 minutes.



2. Preheat the oven to 200°C/fan oven 180°C/Gas Mark 6.



3. Roll out the pastry on a lightly floured surface and use it to line a 20x30cm (8x12in) oblong tart tin. Line with a piece of foil or greaseproof paper and baking beans and bake ‘blind’ (i.e. without a filling) for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, boil the new potatoes in lightly salted water for 15 minutes.



4. Take the flan from the oven and remove the foil or paper and baking beans. Reduce the oven temperature to 180°C/fan oven 160°C/Gas Mark 4.



5. Drain and cool the potatoes, then slice them and place over the base of the flan. Cook the asparagus in boiling water for 2 minutes, rinse with cold water, then arrange over the top of the potatoes.



