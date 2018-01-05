>
>
>
Vegetables

Broad bean recipes | How to cook broad beans - broad bean recipes for spring

Article in images
  

- Broad bean recipes | How to cook broad beans - broad bean recipes for spring
Broad beans are a spring staple!

Make the most of broad bean season with our recipe ideas...

They're actually more difficult to come by than they should be - but ask at your local supermarket anyway. The squeeky wheel gets the oil as they say!

In the meantime you can make do with tinned or frozen broad beans instead.

Discover some alternative ways to cook broad beans with our five spring broad bean recipes. We've even dug out all the nutritional benefits of broad beans for you.

Feel good about your food.




VG, CB

 
  
Food and Drink Editor
11/05/2011
Tags Vegetables
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Next Week's Emmerdale SpoilersNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Sexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys The best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         