Broad bean and asparagus salad recipe - broad bean and asparagus recipe for spring Broad bean and asparagus salad





Preparation time:: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 0 minutes



Serves 4



8 fresh young broad bean pods

24 fresh young green asparagus

1 pack of cherry tomatoes

200g mixed salad leaves

vinaigrette: salt, pepper, walnut oil, sherry vinegar



Method:



> Shell the beans and peel if necessary. Cut the bottom ends of the asparagus and scrape off any tough, fibrous parts.



> Wash and drain the salad leaves and tomatoes. Place all on plates and serve with the vinaigrette.



NB: When they are young, broad beans and green asparagus can be eaten raw. If you prefer, boil them in salted water or steam them for 10 minutes.





