Vegetables
Broad bean recipes | How to cook broad beans
Broad bean and asparagus salad recipe - broad bean and asparagus recipe for spring

 

Broad bean and asparagus salad


Preparation time:: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 0 minutes

Serves 4

8 fresh young broad bean pods
24 fresh young green asparagus
1 pack of cherry tomatoes
200g mixed salad leaves
vinaigrette: salt, pepper, walnut oil, sherry vinegar

Method:

> Shell the beans and peel if necessary. Cut the bottom ends of the asparagus and scrape off any tough, fibrous parts.

> Wash and drain the salad leaves and tomatoes. Place all on plates and serve with the vinaigrette.

NB: When they are young, broad beans and green asparagus can be eaten raw. If you prefer, boil them in salted water or steam them for 10 minutes.




  
  
11/05/2011
