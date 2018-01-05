>
>
>
Broad bean recipes | How to cook broad beans
Article in images

Cream of broad beans recipe - broad bean spring recipe

 

- Cream of broad beans recipe - broad bean spring recipe
Cream of broad beans

Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooking time:: 5 minutes

Serves 4

350g peeled broad beans
1 tablespoon olive oil
juice of 1 lemon
1 tablespoon vinegar
1 tablespoon tahini (sesame seed paste)
1 teaspoon cumin powder
4 garlic cloves
1/2 a glass of snipped parsley
salt and pepper

Method:

> Rinse the beans and heat them with a glassful of water in a pan.

> Mix all the other ingredients in a bowl, add the beans and cooking water then mash with a fork. Pop the mixture in a blender to obtain a creamier consistency.

> Serve with toast or crudités for dipping.




  
  
Food and Drink Editor
11/05/2011
