- Cream of broad beans recipe - broad bean spring recipe

Cream of broad beans
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooking time:: 5 minutes
Serves 4
350g peeled broad beans
1 tablespoon olive oil
juice of 1 lemon
1 tablespoon vinegar
1 tablespoon tahini (sesame seed paste)
1 teaspoon cumin powder
4 garlic cloves
1/2 a glass of snipped parsley
salt and pepper
Method:
> Rinse the beans and heat them with a glassful of water in a pan.
> Mix all the other ingredients in a bowl, add the beans and cooking water then mash with a fork. Pop the mixture in a blender to obtain a creamier consistency.
> Serve with toast or crudités for dipping.