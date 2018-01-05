Cream of broad beans recipe - broad bean spring recipe Cream of broad beans



Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time:: 5 minutes



Serves 4



350g peeled broad beans

1 tablespoon olive oil

juice of 1 lemon

1 tablespoon vinegar

1 tablespoon tahini (sesame seed paste)

1 teaspoon cumin powder

4 garlic cloves

1/2 a glass of snipped parsley

salt and pepper



Method:



> Rinse the beans and heat them with a glassful of water in a pan.



> Mix all the other ingredients in a bowl, add the beans and cooking water then mash with a fork. Pop the mixture in a blender to obtain a creamier consistency.



> Serve with toast or crudités for dipping.






