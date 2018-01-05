|
Broad bean and goat's cheese salad recipe - broad bean spring recipe
Broad bean and goat's cheese salad
Preparation time: 30 minutes
Cooking time: 5 minutes
Serves 6
2kg fresh or frozen broad beans
100g goat's cheese
1 onion
2 hard-boiled eggs
80ml olive oil
30ml sherry vinegar
1 sprig of savory or thyme
salt and pepper
slices of country bread, lightly rubbed with garlic
Method:
> Slice the onion into thin strips. Place in a salad bowl, cover with vinegar, add salt and leave to marinate for 20 minutes to soften.
> Cut the hard-boiled eggs into slices and shell the beans.
> Cook the beans for 5 minutes in salted boiling water with the sprig of savory.
Drain and rinse under cold water to stop them cooking further. When they are cold, remove their second skin.
> Pour the olive oil over the onions. Add the beans, small slices of goat's cheese and the shelled, quartered eggs. Add salt and pepper.
> Cover the salad bowl with cling film. Place in the fridge until it's time to serve. Accompany with slices of grilled country bread.