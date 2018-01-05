Broad bean and goat's cheese salad recipe - broad bean spring recipe

Broad bean and goat's cheese salad

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Cooking time: 5 minutes



Serves 6



2kg fresh or frozen broad beans

100g goat's cheese

1 onion

2 hard-boiled eggs

80ml olive oil

30ml sherry vinegar

1 sprig of savory or thyme

salt and pepper

slices of country bread, lightly rubbed with garlic



Method:



> Slice the onion into thin strips. Place in a salad bowl, cover with vinegar, add salt and leave to marinate for 20 minutes to soften.



> Cut the hard-boiled eggs into slices and shell the beans.



> Cook the beans for 5 minutes in salted boiling water with the sprig of savory.

Drain and rinse under cold water to stop them cooking further. When they are cold, remove their second skin.



> Pour the olive oil over the onions. Add the beans, small slices of goat's cheese and the shelled, quartered eggs. Add salt and pepper.



> Cover the salad bowl with cling film. Place in the fridge until it's time to serve. Accompany with slices of grilled country bread.





