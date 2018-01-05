Broad bean and asparagus pasta recipe - broad bean and asparagus pasta recipe for spring Broad bean and asparagus pasta



Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes



Serves 6



200g fresh pasta with spinach

200g fresh plain pasta

400g fresh broad beans

500g green asparagus

4 tablespoons pesto

60g freshly grated parmesan

4 tablespoons olive oil

2 lemons

salt and pepper



Method:



> Steam the asparagus and beans. Drain, cut the tips off the aspragus and set aside.



> Cook the pasta "al dente", drain and pour on the olive oil. Add the chopped asparagus, beans, pesto, pepper and parmesan. Mix all together gently and serve with lemon quarters.





