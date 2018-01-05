>
Vegetables
Broad bean recipes | How to cook broad beans
Broad bean and asparagus pasta recipe - broad bean and asparagus pasta recipe for spring

 

Broad bean and asparagus pasta

Preparation time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 10 minutes

Serves 6

200g fresh pasta with spinach
200g fresh plain pasta
400g fresh broad beans
500g green asparagus
4 tablespoons pesto
60g freshly grated parmesan
4 tablespoons olive oil
2 lemons
salt and pepper

Method:

> Steam the asparagus and beans. Drain, cut the tips off the aspragus and set aside.

> Cook the pasta "al dente", drain and pour on the olive oil. Add the chopped asparagus, beans, pesto, pepper and parmesan. Mix all together gently and serve with lemon quarters.




  
  
11/05/2011
Tags Vegetables
More recipes :

