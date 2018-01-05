- Broad bean and asparagus pasta recipe - broad bean and asparagus pasta recipe for spring

|
Broad bean and asparagus pasta recipe
Broad bean and asparagus pasta
Preparation time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 10 minutes
Serves 6
200g fresh pasta with spinach
200g fresh plain pasta
400g fresh broad beans
500g green asparagus
4 tablespoons pesto
60g freshly grated parmesan
4 tablespoons olive oil
2 lemons
salt and pepper
Method:
> Steam the asparagus and beans. Drain, cut the tips off the aspragus and set aside.
> Cook the pasta "al dente", drain and pour on the olive oil. Add the chopped asparagus, beans, pesto, pepper and parmesan. Mix all together gently and serve with lemon quarters.