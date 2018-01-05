Broad beans with savory and onions recipe - broad bean spring recipe Broad beans with savory and onions





Preparation time: 30 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes



Serves 4



500g fresh broad beans, shelled

50g butter

1 iceberg lettuce heart

12 white onions

1 bunch of savory

1 tablespoon crème fraîche

salt and pepper



Method:



> Brown the onions and quartered iceberg lettuce heart in the butter. Add salt, pepper and broad beans and cover with 100ml of water.



> Cook for 15 minutes then mix in the crème fraîche. Cook for a further 5 minutes, take out the savory and serve.





