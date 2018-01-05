>
>
>
Vegetables
Broad bean recipes | How to cook broad beans
Article in images

Broad beans with savory and onions recipe - broad bean spring recipe

   

- Broad beans with savory and onions recipe - broad bean spring recipe
Broad beans with savory and onions


Preparation time: 30 minutes
Cooking time: 20 minutes

Serves 4

500g fresh broad beans, shelled
50g butter
1 iceberg lettuce heart
12 white onions
1 bunch of savory
1 tablespoon crème fraîche
salt and pepper

Method:

> Brown the onions and quartered iceberg lettuce heart in the butter. Add salt, pepper and broad beans and cover with 100ml of water.

> Cook for 15 minutes then mix in the crème fraîche. Cook for a further 5 minutes, take out the savory and serve.


Also in Food & Drink:
> Freezer meals using frozen vegetables
> The cheat's way to healthier meals
> Raw recipes




  
 
Food and Drink Editor
11/05/2011
Tags Vegetables
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
The most memorable movie kisses of all timeYour Yearly Horoscopes 2017
Christmas 2013: The best gift ideas for menThe World's Most Iconic Photographs
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         