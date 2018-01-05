|
|
Broad beans with savory and onions recipe - broad bean spring recipe
|
Broad beans with savory and onions
Preparation time: 30 minutes
Cooking time: 20 minutes
Serves 4
500g fresh broad beans, shelled
50g butter
1 iceberg lettuce heart
12 white onions
1 bunch of savory
1 tablespoon crème fraîche
salt and pepper
Method:
> Brown the onions and quartered iceberg lettuce heart in the butter. Add salt, pepper and broad beans and cover with 100ml of water.
> Cook for 15 minutes then mix in the crème fraîche. Cook for a further 5 minutes, take out the savory and serve.
Also in Food & Drink:
> Freezer meals using frozen vegetables
> The cheat's way to healthier meals
> Raw recipes