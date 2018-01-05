>
Jenny Tucker Food Blogs

JENNY TUCKER is a food writer who is passionate about her subject matter. Heer she shares with sofeminine.co.uk her latest foodie finds, including new restaurants, kitchen gadgets, emerging trends and favorite recipes.

October 2010 - Halloween receipes, learning to cook, bananas, Spanish tapas and real hot chocolate.  September 2010 - end of summer recipes, finding fresh winkles, garlicky roast feasts, plums and whoopie pies
August 2010 - Summer recipes, comfort food, French breakfasts and Basque-inspired fish stew July 2010 - Birthday cakes, fresh fish on the beach, summer pasta and crunchy vegetables.
June 2010 - Nordic cooking, lemon sorbet, tangy vinigrette and coconut, spinach and rice soup May 2010 - Pollack, Japanese mackerel salad, homemade egg custard, growing aspargus and having green fingers
April 2010 - homemade milk jelly, wild garlic, nutty chocolate chunks and lamb marinated with yogourt March 2010 - boot camp and hamster food, homemade energy bars, eggs, nursery foods, mince and mussels
February 2010 - barley, thai curry, budget cuts of meat, old favorite recipes, savoy cabbage and scallops January 2010 - haggis, neeps and tatties, healthy smoothies, why risotto is easy, and eating British game
December 2009 - perfect roast turkey, christmas at the Tucker's, winter breakfasts and quick anchovi pasta November 2009 - roast chestnuts, chocolate brownies and the ooze factor, cooking for ten, fish pies and perfect pie
October 2009 - Diwali delights, soup, loving oysters, homemade baked apple pie, the Thames food festival and toast September 2009 - Sardianian cuisine, last of the summer treats, cooking rabbit, Rich Stein and the first blackberries
August 2009- nachos, ice cream, mackerel, summer fruit cocktails and tea & cake parties July 2009 - BBQs, growing your own vegetables, cook books for teenagers, The Albion cafe review, and big lunches
June 2009 - kids and junk food, good fast food, cooking crabs, honey, the best G&T ever, wine from cornwall, and black garlic May 2009 - taste of argentina, argentinian cooking, layer cakes - the good sort, aspargus, keeping chickens, and Jamie Oliver's latest gadgets
   
   






  
Jenny Tucker
18/08/2010
