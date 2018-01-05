>
>
>
Fruits

The A-Z of aphrodisiac foods

 
Aphrodisiac foods
In this article
Aphrodisiac foods

Food and sex can be a seriously erotic mix if you know what you're doing, so getting to grips with aphrodisiac foods this Valentine’s Day will be really worth it.

For some people the idea of foodie foreplay is just a no-go, chocolate body paint won't float everyone's boat. But squirting whipped cream-on-body-parts isn’t what we’re getting at here, these aphrodisiac foods can do it all by themselves.

Even the NHS says aphrodisiac foods can help bring couples closer both physically and emotionally. It's got to be a good thing!

So if you're intrigued here's our A-Z (well, W actually) of aphrodisiac foods... how you eat them is up to you!
Food and Drink Editor
12/02/2014
Tags Chocolate Fish and seafood Fruits Vegetables
Reader ranking:2.3/5 
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Next Week's Eastenders SpoilersThe longest celebrity relationships
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the yearsThis Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         