The A-Z of aphrodisiac foods

Aphrodisiac foods

Food and sex can be a seriously erotic mix if you know what you're doing, so getting to grips with aphrodisiac foods this Valentine’s Day will be really worth it.



For some people the idea of foodie foreplay is just a no-go, chocolate body paint won't float everyone's boat. But squirting whipped cream-on-body-parts isn’t what we’re getting at here, these aphrodisiac foods can do it all by themselves.



Even the NHS says aphrodisiac foods can help bring couples closer both physically and emotionally. It's got to be a good thing!



So if you're intrigued here's our A-Z (well, W actually) of aphrodisiac foods... how you eat them is up to you!