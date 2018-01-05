A for almonds and aniseed

In this article































The almond has been a symbol of fertility and an aphrodisiac through various ages and some believe that just the smell can stimulate women sexually. Roll out that marzipan girls!A sexually powerful product according to the ancient Greeks and Romans, who recommended sucking the seeds to increase libido.Thankfully times have moved on since then so try a shot of absinthe or ouzo instead... warning! Too many will spoil any chance you had of getting luck this Valentines or any other day!You could always just go for some liquorice or chocolate flavoured with aniseed - the trick here is a little will go a long way.