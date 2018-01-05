B for bananas
Bananas
Phallic again - sometimes that's enough to get a foodstuff on the aphrodisiac
list. In the case of the banana
it's also making an appearence due its levels of potassium and B vitamins which aid your sex
hormone production.
They're also a great source of instant and long-lasting energy - so have one before sex
to give you the staying power to satisfy your significant other.
Bananas
are excellent at regulating blood pressure, too. High blood pressure can lead to erectile disfunction and that's no fun on Valentine's Day
(or any other day for that matter).
So whack out those Bananas
and away you go!