The A-Z of aphrodisiac foods
  
B for bananas
Bananas

Phallic again - sometimes that's enough to get a foodstuff on the aphrodisiac list. In the case of the banana it's also making an appearence due its levels of potassium and B vitamins which aid your sex hormone production.

They're also a great source of instant and long-lasting energy - so have one before sex to give you the staying power to satisfy your significant other.

Bananas are excellent at regulating blood pressure, too. High blood pressure can lead to erectile disfunction and that's no fun on Valentine's Day (or any other day for that matter).

So whack out those Bananas and away you go!


12/02/2014
