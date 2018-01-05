In this article































C for chocolate and coffee

Chocolate Nothing says "I love you" like a box of



It contains a stimulant called phenylethylamine, and a substance called theobromine which is thought to act on the neurotransmitters of the brain to give you a natural high with a sense of well-being and excitement.



Use dark

Coffee You stand on your doorstep at the end of the perfect



Instead you murmer: 'how about a









Nothing says "I love you" like a box of chocolates (apart from maybe a diamond ring).It contains a stimulant called phenylethylamine, and a substance called theobromine which is thought to act on the neurotransmitters of the brain to give you a natural high with a sense of well-being and excitement.Use dark chocolate with a high cocoa content as this is what makes the magic happen.You stand on your doorstep at the end of the perfect date , and think of saying 'want to come in and tear my knickers off with your teeth?' but that's perhaps a little forward.Instead you murmer: 'how about a coffee ?'... the meaning behind the message is the same. coffee 's actually on the list for its stimulating qualities but it's earned its reputation as a sexy beverage by the power of suggestion alone.