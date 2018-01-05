C for chocolate and coffee
Chocolate
Nothing says "I love you" like a box of chocolates
(apart from maybe a diamond ring).
It contains a stimulant called phenylethylamine, and a substance called theobromine which is thought to act on the neurotransmitters of the brain to give you a natural high with a sense of well-being and excitement.
Use dark chocolate
with a high cocoa
content as this is what makes the magic happen.
Coffee
You stand on your doorstep at the end of the perfect date
, and think of saying 'want to come in and tear my knickers off with your teeth?' but that's perhaps a little forward.
Instead you murmer: 'how about a coffee
?'... the meaning behind the message is the same.
coffee
's actually on the list for its stimulating qualities but it's earned its reputation as a sexy beverage by the power of suggestion alone.