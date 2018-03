In this article































F for figs

Figs

This one's for your partner - ask them to open a ripe



Hmmm... well at least they taste good too.





This one's for your partner - ask them to open a ripe fig and eat it seductively in front of you. This is supposed to be a powerful aphrodisiac because the fruit's insides look like female genitalia.Hmmm... well at least they taste good too.