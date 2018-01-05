Albums
The A-Z of aphrodisiac foods
G for ginger and ginseng
Ginger
A circulatory system stimulant,
ginger
eaten raw, preserved or cooked is said to increase sexual powers and desire.
Ginseng
Often found in Asian cuisnes such as
Chinese
and Korean, ginseng is believed by many to increase sexual desire.
Food and Drink Editor
12/02/2014
Tags
Chocolate
Fish and seafood
Fruits
Vegetables
05/01/2018
