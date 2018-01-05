>
Fruits
The A-Z of aphrodisiac foods
  
G for ginger and ginseng
Ginger

A circulatory system stimulant, ginger eaten raw, preserved or cooked is said to increase sexual powers and desire.

Ginseng

Often found in Asian cuisnes such as Chinese and Korean, ginseng is believed by many to increase sexual desire.
