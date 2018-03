In this article































O for oysters

Oysters

are probably the world's most well-known



They're full of zinc which helps in production of testosterone, which not only acts on male libido but is also great for the











Oysters are probably the world's most well-known aphrodisiac and they've been top of the sexy food list since the age of the ancient Greeks.They're full of zinc which helps in production of testosterone, which not only acts on male libido but is also great for the female libido too. Raw Oysters are best served with a glass of cold Champagne