P for pine nuts, puffer fish and pumpkin seeds
Pine Nuts
Like oysters
and caviar, pine nuts
are full of zinc which is great for producing sperm and for increasing the libido.
Puffer Fish
This is a massive aphrodisiac
in Japan but beware, this fish
is highly poisonous. Eating it can kill if it's not prepared correctly. Presumably those turned on by a flirt with death would be into this but we don't recommend you try it at home.
Pumpkin Seeds
More zinc! You can eat these toasted or raw and they're great on a sexy salad
(if such a thing should ever exist).