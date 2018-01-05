>
Fruits
The A-Z of aphrodisiac foods
  
P for pine nuts, puffer fish and pumpkin seeds
P for pine nuts, puffer fish and pumpkin seeds


Pine Nuts

Like oysters and caviar, pine nuts are full of zinc which is great for producing sperm and for increasing the libido.

Puffer Fish

This is a massive aphrodisiac in Japan but beware, this fish is highly poisonous. Eating it can kill if it's not prepared correctly. Presumably those turned on by a flirt with death would be into this but we don't recommend you try it at home.

Pumpkin Seeds

More zinc! You can eat these toasted or raw and they're great on a sexy salad (if such a thing should ever exist).
Chocolate Fish and seafood Fruits Vegetables
