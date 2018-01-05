R for radish, raspberries and rocket
Radish
Egyptian pharoahs were all about radish
when they wanted to up the anti in the royal chamber. It's thought that their spicy taste could stimulates the palate but as for anything else...we're not so sure.
Raspberries
Succulent red fruits that are perfect for feeding to your lover and are especially good when dipped into melted chocolate
- an aphrodisiac
two-for-one!
They're red (the colour of l'amour) and they're high in vitamin C
, which may not turn you on but will sure keep your healthy.
Rocket
Even back in the first century A.D. they were using rocket (or arugula) leaves to boost flagging sex
drives. But were as they used it with grated orchid bulbs and parsnips, we recommend toasted pine nuts
and pistachios for a more palatable sexy salad
!