Fruits
The A-Z of aphrodisiac foods
  
S for sweet basil and strawberries
Sweet basil

Maybe it's the smell, but some people think that basil has the power to stimulate your sex drive and boost your fertility - so don't be too annoyed if he turns up with a takeaway pizza this Valentine's Day.

Strawberries

For all the same reasons raspberries are on the list! Pop one in your champagne glass, dip them in some lush melted chocolate... strawberries are sensual, sexy and a total cliché but we love them!

Unfortunately they aren't in season for Valentines Day but for some summertime sexiness you can't go far wrong.
12/02/2014
