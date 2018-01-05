S for sweet basil and strawberries
Sweet basil
Maybe it's the smell, but some people think that basil
has the power to stimulate your sex drive
and boost your fertility - so don't be too annoyed if he turns up with a takeaway pizza
this Valentine's Day
.
Strawberries
For all the same reasons raspberries
are on the list! Pop one in your champagne
glass, dip them in some lush
melted chocolate
... strawberries
are sensual, sexy and a total cliché but we love them!
Unfortunately they aren't in season for Valentines Day
but for some summertime sexiness you can't go far wrong.