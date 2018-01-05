>
Fruits
The A-Z of aphrodisiac foods
  
T for truffles
T for truffles


Truffles

Expensive? Check. Exclusive? Check.

Truffles are one of the most extravagant foods out there and this point alone is sometimes enough to turn a women on.

They may not look so appealing but trust us, these babies pack a punch. Drizzle a little truffle oil on some pasta, or put a few shavings on some risotto.

Their delicious taste and musky aroma certainly stimulates the palate which can lead to arousal elsewhere.
Food and Drink Editor
12/02/2014
