In this article































W for wine

Wine Drinking



Your



However, a glass or two of a full bodied red can get things going for all the right reasons...









Drinking wine can be quite an erotic experience. Drinking in moderation can help to ease inhibitions and promote relaxation but alcohol is also a depressant and we all know that too much never did anyone any good.Your Valentine's Day or romantic date will be memorable for all the wrong reasons if you have one to many rosés!However, a glass or two of a full bodied red can get things going for all the right reasons...